Gulshan Devaiah takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut & Bollywood drug nexus with his poem titled 'MyBollyMafia'

Kangana Ranaut earned the wrath of certain sections of people after she called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star. The latest to take a dig on her is Gulshan Devaiah.

In the past few days, numerous debates and controversies have emerged concerning the film industry and some of its celebs. Among them is who has grabbed headlines owing to her comments on Bollywood and some of the members of the film fraternity. In the midst of all this, Gulshan Devaiah has decided to give a befitting response to all of this on a sarcastic note. Yes, that’s right. The actor has conveyed his words through a poem.

The Hunterrr actor has named the poem ‘My BollyMafia’ in which he takes a jibe at not only Kangana Ranaut but also the Bollywood drug angle. He also names himself Gulshan “supergullu” Devaiah at the beginning of the poem. The actor writes, “One for all, & all for one. The pay is good, & so’s the fun. The drugs are free, So’s plastic surgery. But only for members, Exclusively. If you’re thinking, Oh! I want in (sic) Eat some shit, You jealous cretin (sic). #jest.”

Check out his tweet below:

“My BollyMafia”

~ Gulshan”supergullu”Devaiah One for all,

& all for one.

The pay is good,

& so’s the fun.

The drugs are free,

So’s plastic surgery.

But only for members,

Exclusively.

If you’re thinking,

Oh! I want in

Eat some shit,

You jealous cretin #jest — Gulshan Devaiah (gulshandevaiah) September 17, 2020

The Hate Story actor also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut in yet another tweet which was also in the form of a poem. He writes, “She’s the Queen, Of eloquence & class. The rest are just, Chote mote B grade soft Porn stars.” Devaiah shared this tweet hours after Kangana Ranaut passed comment on Urmila Matondkar during an interview with a news channel and called her a ‘soft porn star.’ Well, that did not go well with many celebs who took the side of the Rangeela actress.

Check out his earlier tweet below:

She’s the Queen,

Of eloquence & class.

The rest are just,

Chote mote B grade soft Porn stars. — Gulshan Devaiah (gulshandevaiah) September 17, 2020

Credits :Gulshan Devaiah Twitter

