  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gulshan Devaiah takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut & Bollywood drug nexus with his poem titled 'MyBollyMafia'

Kangana Ranaut earned the wrath of certain sections of people after she called Urmila Matondkar a soft porn star. The latest to take a dig on her is Gulshan Devaiah.
175294 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 05:44 am
Gulshan Devaiah takes a poetic jibe at Kangana Ranaut and Bollywood drug mafiaGulshan Devaiah takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut & Bollywood drug nexus with his poem titled 'MyBollyMafia'
  • 15
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the past few days, numerous debates and controversies have emerged concerning the film industry and some of its celebs. Among them is Kangana Ranaut who has grabbed headlines owing to her comments on Bollywood and some of the members of the film fraternity. In the midst of all this, Gulshan Devaiah has decided to give a befitting response to all of this on a sarcastic note. Yes, that’s right. The actor has conveyed his words through a poem.

The Hunterrr actor has named the poem ‘My BollyMafia’ in which he takes a jibe at not only Kangana Ranaut but also the Bollywood drug angle. He also names himself Gulshan “supergullu” Devaiah at the beginning of the poem. The actor writes, “One for all, & all for one. The pay is good, & so’s the fun. The drugs are free, So’s plastic surgery. But only for members, Exclusively. If you’re thinking, Oh! I want in (sic) Eat some shit, You jealous cretin (sic). #jest.”

Check out his tweet below:

The Hate Story actor also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut in yet another tweet which was also in the form of a poem. He writes, “She’s the Queen, Of eloquence & class. The rest are just, Chote mote B grade soft Porn stars.” Devaiah shared this tweet hours after Kangana Ranaut passed comment on Urmila Matondkar during an interview with a news channel and called her a ‘soft porn star.’ Well, that did not go well with many celebs who took the side of the Rangeela actress.

Check out his earlier tweet below:

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut earns the wrath of netizens post her 'soft porn star' remark on Urmila Matondkar

Credits :Gulshan Devaiah Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Thanks to kangana I know who he is.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Have resolved never to read anything tht concerns kangy . That is the way to stay sane and avoid negativity.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Same people who support Kangana fight on nepotism ask 'who' when some outsider asks any questions. How much do people support outsiders? Fighting nepotism is only about hating and attacking people? Encourage good movies, good actors, good writers. Dont just watch movies for stars

Anonymous 5 hours ago

who!!???

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Rangu you are not even closer to his left feet small toes. Get lost.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Lolol good one against Kangana . Keep em coming

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Kangana badly wants in..

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Gulshan is one hella good actor. Awesome Gulshan. Love it.

Anonymous 16 hours ago

She used Aditya Pancholi’s money to do her plastic surgery

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Prove it LOSER ! How brainless you are to accuse her without any proves !

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Are bah. Bahut khub

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Now who is he? Kangana name is bringing roti on table these days.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Lol self made actor I never heard about this loser who is using Kangana name for his 2 mn fame

Anonymous 17 hours ago

No rangu he is an awesome self made actor. Chandal educate yourself and watch more movies. He is 100times strong actor than your sissy sis. Go to bed now.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

Haha Kangana is the one is purely jealous soul she has nothing to with Sushant she used her name to target people. She has been doing this for years without any proofs she put allegations on anyone who doesn't go by her shrinked mind's assumptions. When Sonu sood didn't do manikarnika she said ki isliye Nahi ki ki aurat director n she played women card just because he did do the movie. Now see how many people have gotten help from Sonu n still he is also from same industry n giving helping hand without blaming n targeting anyone. He is getting respect but she can't get that ever she is like a spokesman of RSS.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement