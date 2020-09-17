Gulshan Devaiah takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut & Bollywood drug nexus with his poem titled 'MyBollyMafia'
In the past few days, numerous debates and controversies have emerged concerning the film industry and some of its celebs. Among them is Kangana Ranaut who has grabbed headlines owing to her comments on Bollywood and some of the members of the film fraternity. In the midst of all this, Gulshan Devaiah has decided to give a befitting response to all of this on a sarcastic note. Yes, that’s right. The actor has conveyed his words through a poem.
The Hunterrr actor has named the poem ‘My BollyMafia’ in which he takes a jibe at not only Kangana Ranaut but also the Bollywood drug angle. He also names himself Gulshan “supergullu” Devaiah at the beginning of the poem. The actor writes, “One for all, & all for one. The pay is good, & so’s the fun. The drugs are free, So’s plastic surgery. But only for members, Exclusively. If you’re thinking, Oh! I want in (sic) Eat some shit, You jealous cretin (sic). #jest.”
Check out his tweet below:
— Gulshan Devaiah (gulshandevaiah) September 17, 2020
The Hate Story actor also took a dig at Kangana Ranaut in yet another tweet which was also in the form of a poem. He writes, “She’s the Queen, Of eloquence & class. The rest are just, Chote mote B grade soft Porn stars.” Devaiah shared this tweet hours after Kangana Ranaut passed comment on Urmila Matondkar during an interview with a news channel and called her a ‘soft porn star.’ Well, that did not go well with many celebs who took the side of the Rangeela actress.
Check out his earlier tweet below:
— Gulshan Devaiah (gulshandevaiah) September 17, 2020
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Thanks to kangana I know who he is.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Have resolved never to read anything tht concerns kangy . That is the way to stay sane and avoid negativity.
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Same people who support Kangana fight on nepotism ask 'who' when some outsider asks any questions. How much do people support outsiders? Fighting nepotism is only about hating and attacking people? Encourage good movies, good actors, good writers. Dont just watch movies for stars
Anonymous 5 hours ago
who!!???
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Rangu you are not even closer to his left feet small toes. Get lost.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Lolol good one against Kangana . Keep em coming
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Kangana badly wants in..
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Gulshan is one hella good actor. Awesome Gulshan. Love it.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
She used Aditya Pancholi’s money to do her plastic surgery
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Prove it LOSER ! How brainless you are to accuse her without any proves !
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Are bah. Bahut khub
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Now who is he? Kangana name is bringing roti on table these days.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Lol self made actor I never heard about this loser who is using Kangana name for his 2 mn fame
Anonymous 17 hours ago
No rangu he is an awesome self made actor. Chandal educate yourself and watch more movies. He is 100times strong actor than your sissy sis. Go to bed now.
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Haha Kangana is the one is purely jealous soul she has nothing to with Sushant she used her name to target people. She has been doing this for years without any proofs she put allegations on anyone who doesn't go by her shrinked mind's assumptions. When Sonu sood didn't do manikarnika she said ki isliye Nahi ki ki aurat director n she played women card just because he did do the movie. Now see how many people have gotten help from Sonu n still he is also from same industry n giving helping hand without blaming n targeting anyone. He is getting respect but she can't get that ever she is like a spokesman of RSS.