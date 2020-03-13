Gulshan Grover says the era of villains in Bollywood ended with me

  1. Home
Actor Gulshan Grover, fondly known as the 'Bad Man of Bollywood', says the era of being the villain or making a Bollywood career out of screen villainy, ended with him.
Gulshan had made the role of a villain interesting in his films such as "Sadma" and "Ram Lakhan".

"Legends like Pranji and others made a huge contribution to movies as a villain. Hence, when I started playing a villain, I realised there must be some innovation. I never wanted to portray the same role again, that's why I used to improvise my characters. Although, today is a bit different as there is no specialised villain. The era of being the villain or making it a career ended with me. Nowadays, it's not enough to be a villain to be successful," he said.

Expressing his regrets towards a role that was not offered to him, he said: "I remember being approached for this Hollywood movie villain who had a bullet stuck in his neck and he said he could not feel pleasure or pain. I was fascinated by this villain who had no emotion for anything."

