Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan delayed? Bhushan Kumar says ‘I can't make a film if…’

Back in 2021, Pinkvilla reported that Bhushan Kumar was in talks with Aamir Khan for a biopic on the late Gulshan Kumar. In a recent interview discussing his upcoming projects, Bhushan confirmed this and noted that, although the film wasn’t officially announced, Aamir Khan’s involvement was widely known. He explained that there had been a significant delay due to changes in the script, adding, "I can't make a film about my father if my mom isn’t convinced about it."

Bhushan Kumar shared with Connect Cine that although they had an initial script ready for the Gulshan Kumar biopic, they had to revise it due to his mother's concerns.

He explained that while they hadn’t officially announced the project, Aamir Khan’s involvement was widely known, and Khan still expresses interest, calling it one of the best scripts he’s read recently. However, Bhushan noted that his mother wanted the story told from a different perspective, which led to the need for script changes.

He further added, “Obviously, I cannot make a film on my father if my mother is not convinced about it. Once she is convinced, which she will eventually do, the world will get to witness a very inspiring story. For now, we are reworking the script.”

Kumar emphasized that the biopic will not whitewash his father’s life but instead will revamp certain aspects. He explained that the film will reveal lesser-known incidents about Gulshan Kumar, some of which aren’t even available online. Bhushan also mentioned that his mother wants the world to learn about these untold stories of his father.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla in 2021, Bhushan shared that the biopic is driven by sentiment rather than profit. He emphasized that the project aims to tell the world about his father's dedication and hard work, affirming that the film will definitely be made.

On the professional front, Khan will next appear in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary. He also has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including Ghajini 2. Additionally, he is set to make a special cameo in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which stars Rajinikanth.

