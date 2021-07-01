Gulshan Kumar Murder Case: Bombay HC upholds conviction of Dawood aide Abdul Rauf Merchant

For the unversed, music legend Gulshan Kumar was shot when he was exiting a temple in Juhu, Mumbai on August 12, 1997.

The Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of Dawood Ibrahim's aide Abdul Rauf Merchant who was sentenced to life term for the murder of T-series owner Gulshan Kumar. According to latest report in NDTV, gangster and sharpshooter Abdul Rauf Merchant's will continue to serve his jail sentence for the murder of the music mogul back in 1997 in Mumbai.

Merchant was sentenced to a life term imprisonment in 2002 after he shot Gulshan Kumar. For the unversed, the music legend was shot when he was exiting a temple in Juhu, Mumbai on August 12, 1997. Five years later, Merchant was sentenced to life imprisonment.

As per reports, Kumar died on the spot after three sharpshooters shot him with 16 bullets. As many as 26 names came up in the investigation and the Mumbai police filed a 400-page charge sheet naming the 26 as accused. This included music composer Nadeem Akhtar Saifee and Tips cassettes owner Ramesh Taurani, reported Hindustan Times.

The Bombay High Court took note of Merchant's criminal background and stated that no relaxation will be granted to him in regards to his prison sentence.

A division bench of Justice S S Jadhav and Justice N R Borkar noted that Abdul Rauf Dawood Merchant had “criminal antecedents.” “He is not entitled to remission as he absconded right after his arrest. He was released on furlough in 2009. Hence in the interest of justice at large, he does not deserve any leniency,” the bench said via Indian Express.

