Gulzar remembers Lata Mangeshkar: She was a miraculous singer, with a miraculous voice

Bollywood lost a gem yesterday. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for nearly a month, passed away on February 06. Tributes from all over the globe continue to pour in. In a recent interview, poet-lyricist-writer Gulzar remembered Lata Mangeshkar and said she was a miracle who can’t be bound in mere words.

In an interview with PTI, the veteran lyricist said, “Lata ji is a ‘karishma’ (miracle) in herself and this ‘karishma’ doesn’t happen always and ‘aaj ye karishma mukammal (complete) ho gaya’, she is gone. She was a miraculous singer, with a miraculous voice. It is difficult to find adjectives for her. How much ever we talk about her, it is less. You can’t bind her in words. She is beyond words.”

Gulzar and Lata Mangeshkar curated several hits including Masoom, Libaas, Dil Se.., Satya, Hu Tu Tu, and Maachis, among others. Another gem was ‘Naam Gum Jayega’ which was highly loved by the audience.

“We had written the song for a film. I remember I had told her when you give an autograph you can use this (the lines of the song) ‘Meri awaaz hi pehchan hai aur ye hai pehchan’,” he recalled adding that he didn’t mean it thinking that it will become her identity.

The 'Queen of Melody' was laid to rest at Shivaji Park, Mumbai with full state honours. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for COVID-19. She passed away yesterday after her health condition deteriorated.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan was not present at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral; Here's why