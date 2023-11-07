Gulzar was asked to remove ‘chaddi’ word from Jungle Book song; Vishal Bhardwaj shares what happened next

Vishal Bhardwaj's collaboration with writer-lyricist Gulzar is considered to be one of the strongest in Bollywood. The duo has worked together on multiple projects over the years. In a recent interview, the Omkara director spilled beans about the incident when Gulzar was asked to change a certain word from the popular Jungle Book song.

Gulzar's lyrics for The Jungle Book theme song have become a part of Indian pop culture. The song from the Hindi dubbed version of the Italian-Japanese anime was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. In a recent interview with Mashable India, Bhardwaj revealed that when the executives at Doordarshan heard the song, they asked the word 'chaddi' to be replaced with something like pant or lungi as it doesn't sound right. In response, Gulzar said: "Gandagi tumhare dimag mein hai, aur koi problem nahi hai (the dirt is in your mind, there's no other problem)".

The duo had finished the song on Monday and handed it over to the executives on Tuesday. The composer revealed that Gulzar wrote the song keeping Mowgli in mind. Gulzar then told Doordarshan that they could either take the lyrics or not. But they decided to go ahead with it anyway. The rest, as they say, is history.

Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar have worked together on films like Maachis, Satya and most of his directorial ventures including Omkara, Haider and his recent release Khufiya.

Vishal's recent directorial venture was the spy thriller Khufiya, starring Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal in the lead. The film was released on Netflix and met with mostly positive critical response. He also directed a web series called Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, which also starred Wamiqa in the lead. Based on Agatha Christie's mystery novel The Sittaford Mystery, the series was released on OTT and was well received.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhardwaj had earlier hinted that he might be adapting Geetanjali Shree's novel Ret Samadhi with Tabu.

