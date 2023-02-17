Gumohar’s Hori Mein Out: Celebrate Holi with Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee with this peppy number

After 11 years, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is all set to return to films and will star in Gulmohar, which will also feature Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar along with Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga in pivotal roles. The film directed by Rahul Chittella revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and now fans cannot wait to watch the film. Well, just ahead of Holi, the makers have released the Holi song of the film titled Hori Mein and we are sure it will bring a smile to your faces. Hori Main song out

The song features all the cast of Gulmohar. Watching Sharmila Tagore on the screen is a visual treat in itself and you will see her in her element in this song dancing with Manoj Bajpayee. The veteran actress still has charm and looks gorgeous as ever in a Pink saree as she holds a plate full of colours and puts a tika on the forehead of Manoj Bajpayee and others. It is a peppy song and captures the essence of this festival of colours. The song is sung by Kavita Seth and indeed it is lovely. Check out the video:

Sara Ali Khan expresses excitement on Sharmila Tagore’s return in Gulmohar Sharing her excitement about Sharmila Tagore’s much awaited comeback, Sara Ali Khan had taken to her Instagram story and posted a pic of Sharmila posing with the team of Gulmohar. In the caption, Sara wrote how excited she is about Sharmila Tagor’s comeback. She also wrote that she is confident that Sharmila is going to nail it with her onscreen. Sara wrote, “Badi Amma is back on screen. To watch her I’m truly keen. She will be the epitome of brilliance and grace I have yakeen”.

