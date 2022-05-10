Gumraah: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur's Thadam remake gets a title; Second schedule to begin today

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur are all set to collaborate for the first time ever in the Hindi remake of the hit 2019 Tamil film, Thadam, which is now titled Gumraah. Based on true events, the crime thriller features the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor who will be seen in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars and Mrunal will be seen playing a cop.

The Fitoor actor has completed the first schedule of Thadam's remake and will begin the second schedule today along with Mrunal who has kick-started the second schedule in Mumbai and Ronit Roy will be joining the shoot soon. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Talking about the role, Aditya said that he is excited and inspired to be a part of an 'interesting story.' He added: "The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me." The Aashiqui 2 actor said that he is getting a chance to play a double role, which means double the preparation and challenge."

Mrunal added that as soon as she heard the story of the film, she instantly knew she wanted to be a part of the movie. "My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one," said the Super 30 actress.

