Gumraah Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur take the thrill a notch higher in this ultimate face-off

Ever since the first look of Gumraah was released, all eyes are on Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film which is an official Hindi remake of the hit 2019 Tamil film Thadam is based on true events. This film will feature Aditya in a double role for the very first time and Mrunal will be playing the role of a cop. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film and as promised the makers have released the trailer of the film.

Gumraah Trailer

From the makers of Kabir Singh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes yet another exciting film, Gumraah. The trailer begins with an intense murder where the story starts. Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy who play the cop are on a quest to find the murderer wherein there are 2 suspects and both of them are Aditya Roy Kapur as he plays a double role. It will be exciting to find out how the mystery unfolds in the film and which out of the two Aditya is the real murderer. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

Check out the trailer:

Talking about the role, Aditya said that he is excited and inspired to be a part of an 'interesting story.' He added: "The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me." The Aashiqui 2 actor said that he is getting a chance to play a double role, which means double the preparation and challenge."

Mrunal Thakur added that as soon as she heard the story of the film, she instantly knew she wanted to be a part of the movie. "My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one," said the Super 30 actress.

