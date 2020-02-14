Gunday clocks 6 years: Arjun Kapoor goes ‘Tan Tan’ as he shares PHOTOS with Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh

Today, Gunday starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor clocked six years and the film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Today, as Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Gunday clocks six years, got nostalgic as he shared a series of photos from the film. From posing with to bike riding with , Arjun Kapoor’s rare stills from the photo got everyone nostalgic and alongside the photos, Arjun wrote, “ टंग टंग टंग टंग टंग टंग टंग टंग Baba² = Gunday #6YearsOfGunday.” Set in 1971-1988 Calcutta, Gunday is a story about two best friends who fall in love with a cabaret dancer, which eventually leads to rivalry between the two.

While the film released on Valentine’s Day 2014, Gunday opened up positive reviews and commercial success, and also became the 10th highest grossing Bollywood release of 2014. While Ranveer Singh played the role of Bikram Bose, Arjun Kapoor won hearts as Bala and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, as always, captured hearts as the scintillating Nandita Sengupta.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat opposite Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and next, she will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled film. As for Ranveer Singh, he will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 wherein he will play the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Maneesh Sharma’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

