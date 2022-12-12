Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor can't stop smiling in FIRST PICS as newlyweds; See here

It's official! Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor are now wife and husband. Before the nuptials, the filmmaker threw a cocktail bash for her friends and colleagues in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by celebrities like Karan Johar, Rhea Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, and Neha Dhupia among others. The couple hosted their sangeet and mehndi night at Guneet’s Mumbai residence on Saturday.

The first visuals of Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor as newlyweds from their wedding ceremony are out now. The lovebirds got married in a Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony. Many celebrities including Neena Gupta, Farah Khan Ramesh Taurani, Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli, Sonali Kulkarni with husband Nachiket Pantvaidya along with Ruchikaa Kapoor Mukesh Chabra also attended the duo's wedding. In the photos, Guneet and Sunny can be seen donning ethnic outfits as they posed for the shutterbugs.