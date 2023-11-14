Guneet Monga, Chef Vikas Khanna to be executive producers on Oscar qualified animated short film American Sikh

2023 Academy Award Winner Guneet Monga Kapoor and one of Vanity Fair’s top ten chefs' Vikas Khanna have joined hands as executive producers for an animated short film, American Sikh. The film was created in partnership with Vishavjit Singh as the director/producer and Los Angeles-based director Ryan Westra.

About Guneet Monga Kapoor and Chef Vikas Khanna's collaborative venture

American Sikh is a film based on Vishavjit Singh who is popularly known for his Captain America persona — a Sikh man equipped with his turban and beard — fighting against bigotry, intolerance, and perceptions of what an American should look like.

However, Singh, whose entire family was born in the U.S., didn’t always feel he could embrace his identity this way. Based on a real and unlikely story of an American-born, turban-wearing Sikh man, Vishavjit Singh, who after a lifetime of facing prejudice, self-doubt, and violence, found acceptance in a superhero costume.

Making an official announcement on the same, Guneet Monga and Vikas Khanna shared a collaborative post through a new post. “These collaborations help us connect with storytellers all across the globe, with stories that touch local and global audiences,” read a part of her post.

Take a look:

Highlights of American Sikh's achievements

To tell you a little more about the film, American Sikh has not only been featured on Good Morning America and CNN, but in just over a month it also won four top film awards including Best Short Animation at Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, Best Animation at San Diego International Film Festival, Grand Jury Award for Best Short Documentary at Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle and the Audience Choice Award at Tasveer Film Festival.

In addition to this, American Sikh also received a special mention at the Chicago International Film Festival in Best Short Documentary and an Honorable Mention at Tallgrass Film Festival in Documentary Short Film. Furthermore, it has also qualified to be considered for a 2024 Academy Award.

Diving a little into the details of the filmmakers

Guneet Monga Kapoor is one of the renowned filmmakers and the first producer in India to win an Academy Award for Best Documentary Short for Elephant Whisperer. Guneet, the founder of Sikhya Entertainment, has produced close to 30 feature films including The Lunchbox, Monsoon Shootout, and Massan.

Vikas Khanna is an internationally acclaimed Indian American chef, filmmaker, and author. He is a James Beard nominee and one of the first Indian chefs to be awarded a Michelin Star in the U.S. He has been featured amongst the 10 most influential chefs in the world by Vanity Fair. He is also the author of 41 award-winning books, and the creator of Holy Kitchens creating awareness of Sikhism through community kitchens.

Director Ryan Westra responsible for capturing powerful stories has traveled to rural Punjab and captured undocumented stories of a Sikh genocide, documented the struggle of indigenous peoples against oil companies in Montana and followed the HIV/AIDS outreach work of an NGO in Mozambique.

