Guneet Monga comes in support of Karan Johar amid trolling for nepotism, calls it 'unfair': 'For them to be blamed...'

Guneet Monga and Karan Johar have collaborated on projects like The Lunchbox, Kill, and now Gyaarah Gyaarah. In a recent interview, Monga spoke about working with Johar and defended him against criticism over nepotism. She remarked, "For them to be blamed for only working with a certain kind of people is very, very unfair."

In a recent interview with News 18, Guneet Monga defended Karan Johar against accusations of nepotism. She highlighted that while Dharma Productions is often perceived as focusing only on love songs and rom-coms, the company has also produced diverse projects like Kill.

She further added, "They work with so many first-time directors and empower them. They’re giving a chance to so many new writers and actors. It’s a massive organisation that’s making cinema and OTT projects and mentoring a lot of people. For them to be blamed for only working with a certain kind of people is very, very unfair."

Although Guneet Monga acknowledges that she and Karan Johar come from different cinematic backgrounds, she notes a shared passion for film that connects them. Describing Kill as a successful co-production, she highlights their mutual love for cinema—Johar's deep cinephilia and her enthusiasm for storytelling.

Monga mentions that their intention to collaborate has been longstanding, and when she presented Kill to Johar, he immediately responded positively. She expressed her confidence in Johar and Dharma Productions, trusting them to support and release the film effectively, thanks to their long-standing professional understanding.

The producer reminisces about Karan Johar’s involvement in presenting The Lunchbox, expressing her gratitude. She reflects on how much she learned during that time, noting that without Dharma Productions and Karan's support, the film might not have been released in India. She added, "They marketed it so well. They came, championed it, made it their own, and took it far and wide. The success of the film is as much as Dharma’s as all the producers."

Discussing Gyaarah Gyaarah, Guneet Monga shared her experience of working hard while dealing with self-doubt. She explained that she often works in isolation, hoping that her projects will be watched, appreciated, and supported. She expressed excitement over the success of Gyaarah Gyaarah, noting that it has surpassed 50 crore views and is the most Googled show on Zee5 this year. She also highlighted the positive feedback she has received, expressing enthusiasm for the show’s unique blend of police procedural elements with a touch of sci-fi.

In the series Gyaarah Gyaarah, Raghav Juyal takes on the role of Yug Arya, Kritika Kamra stars as Vamika Rawat, and Dhairya Karwa plays Shaurya Attwal. Directed by Umesh Bist, the thriller is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain. The series is presented by Dharmatic Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.

