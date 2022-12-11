Guneet Monga dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Sanya Malhotra at her and Sunny Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremony

Filmmaker and producer Guneet Monga is all set to tie the knot with her beau Sunny Kapoor. The couple has painted the town red with their mushy pictures. Ahead of their wedding, the duo hosted their sangeet and mehendi night at Guneet's residence on Saturday night. Guneet took to social media and shared happy pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. Guneet and Sunny looked all things beautiful in their traditional outfits.

In the pictures, Sunny and Guneet are seen sporting green outfits and flashing their million-dollar smiles as they pose for the camera. The bride-to-be is seen flaunting her mehendi-clad hands. The duo is even seen shaking a leg with their friends from the industry. Celebs like Sanya Malhotra , Sona Mohapatra, Sheeba Chaddha, director Ben Rekhi and Vasan Bala marked their presence. Sanya and Guneet danced to Katrina Kaif's song Sheila Ki Jawaani while Sona sang Resham Ka Kurta and Nit Khair Manga for the couple. Along with the pictures, Guneet wrote, "About last night. Brb getting married. | Shagan and Mehendi | Day 1 #GunSung." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, Neena Gupta wrote, "Beautiful". Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Renuka Shahne, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Manav Vij were all hearts.

Guneet Monga's love story connection with Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ

Recently, Guneet shared a long post and revealed how Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ ruined her. A part of her note read, "DDLJ ruined me…Like every girl growing up in the 90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18. Anyone I dated, I ran to my friends to tell them this is it, I found my partner for the rest of my life. Some even indulged me a couple of times but mostly rolled their eyes and wanted to say, “Guneet please just take your time”. I never wanted to take my time, my magical forever started from Day 1. I was ready to commit from Day 1!" Have a look:

