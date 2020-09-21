Guneet Monga on Payal Ghosh naming other women in Anurag Kashyap's case: How dare you put them down?

Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Here's what Guneet Monga has to say about the same.

Anurag Kashyap has grabbed headlines very recently but for all the wrong reasons. Payal Ghosh has accused the Gangs of Wasseypur director of sexual harassment. The actress has alleged that he forced himself on her and made her uncomfortable. Now, Bollywood is divided in its opinion regarding the entire matter. A few members of the film fraternity have backed Kashyap in this case. Among them is Guneet Monga who is accredited with movies like Masaan, The Lunchbox, Shahid, and others.

Monga begins by stating how Payal Ghosh’s video made her angry and upset. The filmmaker does mention that she strongly supports the #MeToo movement. After that, she talks about how Ghosh mentioned three women in her video, namely Richa Chadha, , and Mahie Gill. Monga then says that she wonders how anyone can drag women and speak low of them. She quotes, “How dare you put other women down?” She then talks about her rapport with Anurag Kashyap.

A mentor can be a sexual predator. Guneet Monga

While talking about the same, Monga admits that a mentor can be a sexual predator. But what she does not believe is the timing of the incident. Talking about Kashyap, the filmmaker says that she has worked with him for five years. She also mentions that he is someone who is outspoken and stands for truth. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer has released an official statement in which the accusations made against him are termed false. It is also mentioned in the same that the #MeToo movement has been used as a tool for character assassination.

