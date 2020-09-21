  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Guneet Monga on Payal Ghosh naming other women in Anurag Kashyap's case: How dare you put them down?

Payal Ghosh has recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Here's what Guneet Monga has to say about the same.
33976 reads Mumbai
Guneet Monga lashes out at Payal Ghosh for naming others in Anurag Kashyap caseGuneet Monga on Payal Ghosh naming other women in Anurag Kashyap's case: How dare you put them down?
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anurag Kashyap has grabbed headlines very recently but for all the wrong reasons. Payal Ghosh has accused the Gangs of Wasseypur director of sexual harassment. The actress has alleged that he forced himself on her and made her uncomfortable. Now, Bollywood is divided in its opinion regarding the entire matter. A few members of the film fraternity have backed Kashyap in this case. Among them is Guneet Monga who is accredited with movies like Masaan, The Lunchbox, Shahid, and others.

Monga begins by stating how Payal Ghosh’s video made her angry and upset. The filmmaker does mention that she strongly supports the #MeToo movement. After that, she talks about how Ghosh mentioned three women in her video, namely Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, and Mahie Gill. Monga then says that she wonders how anyone can drag women and speak low of them. She quotes, “How dare you put other women down?” She then talks about her rapport with Anurag Kashyap.

A mentor can be a sexual predator.
Guneet Monga

While talking about the same, Monga admits that a mentor can be a sexual predator. But what she does not believe is the timing of the incident. Talking about Kashyap, the filmmaker says that she has worked with him for five years. She also mentions that he is someone who is outspoken and stands for truth. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer has released an official statement in which the accusations made against him are termed false. It is also mentioned in the same that the #MeToo movement has been used as a tool for character assassination.

Also Read: Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest

Credits :MoJo

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Anonymous 55 minutes ago

who is she...those teeth urgh

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Oh shut up old cow. She was repeating what charsi told her.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement