Guneet Monga pens a heartfelt note ahead of her wedding with Sunny Kapoor: Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ ruined me

Filmmaker Guneet Monga , who has worked on films like Gangs of Wasseypur, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Shaitan and The Lunchbox, is all set to tie the knot with her beau Sunny Kapoor. Her pre-wedding ceremonies will kickstart from 10th December and the duo will get married on 12th December in Mumbai. Ahead of their big day, the filmmaker and producer took to social media and shared a heartfelt post with her fans. She shared how her love story with Sunny started. In her long note, Guneet also wrote about having Shah Rukh Khan 's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge connect.

Today, Guneet and Sunny are celebrating one year of their Roka ceremony. On this special occasion, she took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with him. In her lengthy post, Guneet spoke about finding her Raj ever since she was 18. She also mentioned that she had a doubt if she would ever find the 'real hero’ of her film.

Her post read, "DDLJ ruined me… Like every girl growing up in the 90s, I too have been on a constant lookout for my Raj ever since I was 18. Anyone I dated, I ran to my friends to tell them this is it, I found my partner for the rest of my life. Some even indulged me a couple of times but mostly rolled their eyes and wanted to say, “Guneet please just take your time”. I never wanted to take my time, my magical forever started from Day 1. I was ready to commit from Day 1! Everyone would always tell me, at the right time the right person will come into my life, and this irritated me the most! Why on earth has my time not come? Ab toh chaalis saal hogaye, actually 39 but a round figure sounds better na. And every time an extended family member would ask me, “Beta shaadi nahi ki”, I would reply, “Koi dhoond do, kal karloongi”, and they would have no answer. Just “Beta hum kahan se dhoondhein… tum toh film industry mein ho na”. Now that is also my fault."

She ended her note with a dialogue from DDLJ. Her post further read, "Honestly, I have cursed my body, my intelligence, my way of talking, my education, my middle-class life and even my job designation to be able to find someone! Wait, did I tell you, I have also tried missing the last Euro train but wahan pe door automatic shut hotey hain and no one keeps their hand out to pull you in! Haath kat jayenge behenon! My dear girlfriends, can I tell you, when the time is right and when that person comes into your life, you just know it. When he shows you how much YOU mean to him. That kind of love is everything. Aur phir meri real life ki picture main, mera real hero aagaya! And while he is sure of me, this time I am in self-doubt. Really, you love me? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with me? Someone who is in the film industry, living in Bombay and half balding. With tears in his eyes, Sunny said, “you are perfect and I am so lucky that you are mine and the universe made you wait for us!” Today marks a year of our Roka and we now count down to our wedding which is exactly seven days from now. As cliche as it sounds, when the time is right, the universe makes it happen. I’ve found my Raj! Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain… #GunSung." Have a look:

