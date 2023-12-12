Guneet Monga raises toast to first anniversary with husband Sunny Kapoor; drops UNSEEN wedding pics

Among the many celebs who got married last year was filmmaker Guneet Kapoor. While it seems like it’s just been a couple of months, she celebrated her first wedding anniversary with the love of her life, entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. Recently, she wished Sunny on this milestone and also shared a video stating that they will be registering their marriage tomorrow.

Guneet Kapoor and Sunny Kapoor celebrate first wedding anniversary

It’s been a year since filmmaker Guneet Kapoor tied the knot with Sunny Kapoor in a beautiful Sikh ceremony. Taking to Instagram, she shared a couple of unseen images from their wedding to wish Sunny on their big day.

Sharing the photo album, Guneet penned, “Dear Sunny, cheers to one year of love, laughter, and a family that’s now mine too, and a family that embraces me with open arms! It’s not just about us; it’s about the fantastic six that make every moment richer. No more solo races! Mera aadha stress toh wahin khatam hogaya hai ki hum 6 log hain. Hum har jagah full force mein jaate hain. Happy first anniversary to us!”

Take a look: