Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: Ex IAF officer slams KJo for poor research about IAF; Demands public apology

As Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl continues to create a buzz in the town, Ex IAF officer has criticised the makers for not doing proper research about Indian Air Force.

Bollywood has witnessed several movies on the Kargil war and while each one has created its substantial buzz, the recent release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor has sparked several controversies. To note, the production is said to be based on Indian Air Force Officer Gunjan Saxena who became the first woman pilot to fly in the war zone in Kargil during the war in 1999. While several former IAF officers have accused Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl makers for peddling lies, another former IAF officer Air Vice Marshal Suryakant Chintaman Chafekar AVSM has criticised the team for their lack of research about Indian Air Force.

Sharing his opinion about the movie, Chafekar asserted that Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl makes has tried to create sensation presenting the IAF as an organisation that discriminates against women pilots. “Johar probably does not know that the IAF was the first defence organisation in India to induct women officers in all branches and that the force constitutes 14 per cent women officers, comparable to any western country,” he said. The former IAF officer asserted that while the biopic was supposed to focus on the courage and bravery of a female pilot, it was seen highlighting “non issues such as lack of facilities and discrimination against women without factual evidence to support the portrayal.”

This isn’t all. Chafekar also highlighted a factual error and stated while the KJo and team had mentioned Gunjan as a Shaurya Chakra awardee during the announcement of the movie, he hasn’t been able to find any evidence for the same. He also advised KJo to educate himself about the tradition traditions followed by the Defence forces while dealing with women which have been quite contradictory to what was shown in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Furthermore, he mentioned that KJo should have added a disclaimer clarifying that the scenes are not the accurate recreation of the actual events that transpired. Chafekar also demanded a public apology from KJo and asked him to delete the derogatory scenes.

“Don’t create the facade of creative freedom. All you could do in response to the IAF’s objection was to add a disclaimer saying: “No scenes should be construed to represent a true or accurate recreation of the actual events that transpired. The Air Force supports equality in the skies. There are 1625 women officers serving in IAF.” If you know that the IAF supports equality, then why include scenes that suggest otherwise. You need to do some introspection and not only apologies publicly but also delete the scenes from the movie which are derogatory,” the retired IAF officer was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi had also slammed the makers earlier for peddling lies and presenting everyone who has served in the proud blue uniform in poor light and even called Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl a monstrous film.

Also Read: Gunjan Saxena’s ex colleague slams makers of Janhvi Kapoor starrer for ‘peddling lies’; Calls film ‘monstrous’

Credits :The Print

Share your comment ×