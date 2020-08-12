Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: IAF writes to Censor Board complaining about its ‘undue negative portrayal’

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl premiered today on Netflix. However, the Dharma Productions’ seems to have landed in trouble with the Indian Air Force as they expressed their objection over their portrayal in certain scenes in a letter to the CBFC.

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released today on Netflix. However, as per reports, the Indian Air Force has written to the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) over its ‘undue negative portrayal’ in the film that is produced by Dharma Productions. The film stars Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and others apart from Janhvi who plays the role of Gunjan Saxena, the first female pilot who went into combat during the Kargil War of 1999 between India and Pakistan.

As per the report in ANI, the IAF has written to CBFC, Netflix and Dharma Productions and raised objections over certain scenes and dialogues in the movie and its trailer. Reportedly, the IAF raised concerns over its negative portrayal in them and expressed it to CBFC. Reportedly, the IAF in their letter mentioned, “Dharma Productions had agreed to represent Indian Air Force (IAF) with authenticity and make all efforts to ensure that the film helps to inspire the next generation of IAF officers.”

However, when the trailer was seen, certain scenes were found to portray the IAF in a negative light and they raised objections over it. The letter also stated that while Dharma Productions aimed to glorify the protagonist in the film, it ended up showing “some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF.” Further, the letter also highlighted Ex-Flt Lt Gunjan Saxena’s pivotal role during the Kargil War and mentioned that she was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for her courage.

Take a look at Gunjan Saxena poster:

Further, in the letter sent to CBFC, the IAF claimed that they have always ensured gender neutrality in the force and that certain scenes in the film may be objectionable. Along with the letter, the IAF also sent the annexure of scenes and dialogues in the film that are objectionable according to them. Further, the letter by the IAF also stated that they informed Dharma Productions about their objections. However, it claimed that the production house did not remove the scenes or dialogues and came up with a “media plan in the run-up to the release and insert a disclaimer in the movie.”

The IAF stated, “In view of the above, the issue of grant of NOC for the release of the movie will be considered after deleting or suitably modifying the scenes in order to cater to the observations mentioned.”

Meanwhile, the film released today on Netflix and has opened to mixed reactions by netizens. The film stars Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena along with Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar and others. It is helmed by debutante director Sharan Sharma and is produced by ’s Dharma Productions. Initially, it was supposed to be released in theatres. However, owing to the COVID 19 shutdown, it went for a direct OTT release.

Credits :ANI

