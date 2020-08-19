Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: Should Karan Johar break his silence on objections from IAF officers? COMMENT

Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which has been creating a buzz in the town, has faced several objections from IAF officers who have slammed producer Karan Johar and his team for peddling lies.

It’s been a week since Janhvi Kapoor starrer Janhvi Kapoor: The Kargil Girl was released on the OTT platforms. Ever since then, the movie has been making headlines for several reasons. While the Sharan Sharma directorial is said to be based on Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena, who was the first woman pilot to fly the combat zone during 1999 Kargil War, Janhvi’s performance as the titular character has been winning hearts. Meanwhile, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has also been creating a buzz as several former IAF officers have raised an objection over the movie.

In an open letter, Gunjan Saxena’s former colleague Namrita Chandi has slammed the makers of Janhvi Kapoor starrer for presenting everyone who has served in the proud blue uniform in poor light along with peddling lies. Calling Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl a monstrous movie, Chandi stated that she never faced any disrespect or mistreatment in her career of over 15 years. This isn’t all. The former Indian Air Force Officer further mentioned that not Gunjan but Srividya Rajan was the first pilot who flew Kargil.

On the other hand, former IAF officer Air Vice Marshal Suryakant Chintaman Chafekar AVSM also slammed for his poor research, factual errors and stated that the team of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has tried to create sensation presenting the IAF as an organisation that discriminates against women pilots. In fact, Chafekar also demanded a public apology from KJo and asked him to delete the derogatory scenes.

While the former IAF officers continue to express their disappointment over Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Karan Johar has been maintaining a stoic stance over the matter. While the ex-IAF officer has been demanding a public apology from the ace filmmaker, do you think it is time for KJo to break silence on the matter? Tell you your views in the comment section below.

