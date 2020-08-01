  • facebook
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor takes off for the sky and turns dreams into a reality

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released this morning. Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar too released it on social media. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film released on Netflix on August 12, 2020.
30529 reads Mumbai Updated: August 1, 2020 11:54 am
After a long wait, Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’s trailer released this morning. The film features Janhvi as the first female Indian Air Force pilot in combat during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Starring Pankaj as Janhvi’s father and Angad as her brother who is in the army, the film takes us on an inspiring journey of Gunjan Saxena and her dream to fly as a pilot in the forces.

The trailer dropped this morning and it features Janhvi as Gunjan who dreams of being a pilot. However, everyone is against her wish except her loving father played by Pankaj. In the trailer, we get to see some endearing moments between Janhvi and Tripathi. As the wind beneath her wings, Pankaj encourages her to pursue her dreams and tells her in one important scene in the trailer, “Whether a woman or a man fly the plane, they are called pilots.”

We see the struggle in Gunjan’s life too as she joins the IAF force as the pilot. We get to see how male officers don’t accept her as an officer and consider her weak. However, despite the current and tide being against her, we get to see Gunjan aka Janhvi soar and live her dream of being a pilot at the most crucial time of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. 

Here is Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's trailer:

The film is helmed by debutante director Sharan Sharma and also stars Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. The trailer was shared by Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is based on the real-life hero Gunjan Saxena, who became the first Indian woman in combat during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan in 1999. The film is slated to release on August 12, 2020, on Netflix. 

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

She is not yet ready for such a strong role as evident in the trailer. Someone like Sanaya Malhotra or Radhika Apte or Kriti Shanon, Kriti Kulhari or Radhika Madan would have done way better, if given equal opportunities & a fair chance

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Now I hate everyone and everything associated to Bollywood! Disgusting and heartless industry....chee!

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

And then bollywood says there is no nepotism here. People are getting work because of their talents. Sanya Malhotra; Kriti Sanon and many others could do better than this robot Janhvi

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

I cqn't believe this expressionless girl is sri devi's daughter.

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

Janhvi can't act

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

Omg what was that? I knew Janhvi is not talented but this is even worst what I was expecting. She has proved that after all she is Arjun Kapoor's sister and sonam's cousin. She has just one expression in every scene

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Of all the people...Janvi Kapur?seriouslyyy?y

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Plastic

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

NO TO Bollywood Movies. PV PLS POST

