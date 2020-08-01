Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor takes off for the sky and turns dreams into a reality
After a long wait, Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’s trailer released this morning. The film features Janhvi as the first female Indian Air Force pilot in combat during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Starring Pankaj as Janhvi’s father and Angad as her brother who is in the army, the film takes us on an inspiring journey of Gunjan Saxena and her dream to fly as a pilot in the forces.
The trailer dropped this morning and it features Janhvi as Gunjan who dreams of being a pilot. However, everyone is against her wish except her loving father played by Pankaj. In the trailer, we get to see some endearing moments between Janhvi and Tripathi. As the wind beneath her wings, Pankaj encourages her to pursue her dreams and tells her in one important scene in the trailer, “Whether a woman or a man fly the plane, they are called pilots.”
We see the struggle in Gunjan’s life too as she joins the IAF force as the pilot. We get to see how male officers don’t accept her as an officer and consider her weak. However, despite the current and tide being against her, we get to see Gunjan aka Janhvi soar and live her dream of being a pilot at the most crucial time of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan.
Here is Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's trailer:
The film is helmed by debutante director Sharan Sharma and also stars Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. The trailer was shared by Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is based on the real-life hero Gunjan Saxena, who became the first Indian woman in combat during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan in 1999. The film is slated to release on August 12, 2020, on Netflix.
