Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Twitter Review: Janhvi Kapoor’s film opens to mixed reactions amid nepotism row

Even though the film opened to mixed reactions from the audiences, there are many who loved the film.
The fans and followers of the Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to their social media accounts to shares their thoughts and feelings about the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein the actress plays the titular role. The fans shared tweets stating how they enjoyed the performance of the actress, Janhvi Kapoor.

The fans wrote about Janhvi Kapoor's hard-hitting performance in the war drama. The film is based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Even though the film opened to mixed reactions from the film audiences, there are many who loved the film. Janhvi Kapoor’s film has opened to mixed reactions amid nepotism row. Some social media users felt that the story should have been untouched since it is based on a real-life Indian Air Force pilot.

Check out the reactions shared by Twitter users:

The latest news update about the film states that Indian Air Force has written to Censor Board over the portrayal of Air Force. The IAF feels that it has been shown in bad light in the film.

