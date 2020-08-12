Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Twitter Review: Janhvi Kapoor’s film opens to mixed reactions amid nepotism row

Even though the film opened to mixed reactions from the audiences, there are many who loved the film.

The fans and followers of the Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to their social media accounts to shares their thoughts and feelings about the film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein the actress plays the titular role. The fans shared tweets stating how they enjoyed the performance of the actress, Janhvi Kapoor.

The fans wrote about Janhvi Kapoor's hard-hitting performance in the war drama. The film is based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Even though the film opened to mixed reactions from the film audiences, there are many who loved the film. Janhvi Kapoor’s film has opened to mixed reactions amid nepotism row. Some social media users felt that the story should have been untouched since it is based on a real-life Indian Air Force pilot.

Check out the reactions shared by Twitter users:

Just watched #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl It’s is film with great intentions of equality between the genders and women power. And yes #JanhviKapoor’s is a BLOCKBUSTER performance. I’m sure she’s growing to be a perfect legacy carrier of late Garu. LONG way to go pic.twitter.com/p2PZHMc5fN — Jahnavi Gangadhar (@jahnavi_reddy__) August 12, 2020

Why is #JanhviKapoor looking glammed up when she's training to be a pilot? While she's fighting in a WAR? Her expressions & acting have no range. All her emotions look the same. Why was she given this prestigious role? Boycott.#GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl — BE THE CHANGE (@_transform) August 12, 2020

Watched #GunjanSaxena story & music good but lead actress acting is big time No. She is throughout giving dull vibes #JanhviKapoor #JhanviKapoor #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl — Palak_khanna (@Palakkhanna9) August 12, 2020

Trailer was disappointing but film was bit better and credit goes to Supporting Cast performances ,Great music but the only drawback was #JanhviKapoor ,her performance clearly was not impressive at all #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl #GunjanSaxena #JhanviKapoor — Palak_khanna (@Palakkhanna9) August 12, 2020

#GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl is the best film of the year 2020 and will remain unless #LaxmiBomb surprises us — (@Ayush_A) August 12, 2020

The latest news update about the film states that Indian Air Force has written to Censor Board over the portrayal of Air Force. The IAF feels that it has been shown in bad light in the film.

