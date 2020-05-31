Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afzana or Dostana 2: Which Janhvi Kapoor movie are you most excited about? COMMENT

This year, Janhvi Kapoor's second film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana was set to hit the theatres but the coronavirus crisis has derailed the makers' plans.

Bollywood's new wave of debutants like Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Ishaan Khatter have bagged a couple of projects since they made their debut. Back in 2018 came Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak and the actress received a mixed response for her performance. Since then,, the actress has not yet made her return to the big screen. Janhvi, however, starred in Netflix's Ghost Stories leaving us a wee bit surprised with her performance in the horror short. This year, Janhvi's second film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was set to hit the theatres but the coronavirus crisis has derailed the makers' plans.

Now, there are talks that Janhvi's next two releases -- Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afzana will be releasing on web streaming platforms. For the unversed, Gunjan Saxena is a biopic based on the Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena who was the first female and Indian woman airforce pilot in combat. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film was one of the most awaited films of the year as the first look had generate quite a buzz.

In Roohi Afzana, Janhvi has been cast opposite the talented Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The comedy horror also may get an OTT release if theatres continue to remain shut in the near future. The first look of the film showed the trio in fear as the story revolves around a ghost who kidnaps brides on their honeymoon.

One of the biggest movie announcements of last year was the sequel to Dostana with a completely new fresh cast. While Janhvi bagged the female lead, Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Laksh Lalwani will be the male leads. Many fans have been excited about the same, while some others have expressed their apprehension over the sequel since the original was simply fun. While no look for the film has been out as yet, we can totally imagine Janhvi as a fun and young character with equally fun outfits.

So, which Janhvi Kapoor film are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×