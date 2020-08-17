Gunjan Saxena’s ex colleague slams makers of Janhvi Kapoor starrer for ‘peddling lies’; Calls film ‘monstrous’

As Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is creating a lot of buzz in the town post release, retired wing commander Namrita Chandi has slammed the makers for presenting everyone who served in proud blue uniform in poor light.

It’s been a while since Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was released on the OTT platform and ever since then the movie has been the talk of the town for various reasons. To note, the movie has been based on Indian Air Force office Gunjan Saxena who became the first Indian woman to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. While Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl has opened to mixed reviews from the audience, it has also sparked a debate as Retired Wing Commander Namrita Chandi has slammed the makers for peddling lies and presenting everyone who has served in the proud blue uniform in poor light.

Chandi, who had served the Indian Air Force with Gunjan, wrote and open latter criticizing Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and called it a monstrous film. She wrote, “I have myself served as a helicopter pilot and I have never faced the kind of abuse and maltreatment as was portrayed in the movie. In fact, men in uniform are true gentlemen and professionals. They go out of their way to make lady officers comfortable and adjust. Yes, initially there were teething troubles like no changing rooms or exclusive ladies toilets; yet the men made space for us. Sometimes, my brother officers stood guard outside the curtain while I changed. Never in my entire career span of 15 years have I been disrespected or mistreated.”

The former Indian Air Force Officer further mentioned that not Gunjan but Srividya Rajan was the first pilot who flew Kargil. “Though, I am certain that Srividya has no complaints about this credit being taken away from her,” she added. Chandi also emphasised that her lady officers are “shocked and very saddened” by what has been shown in the movie.

Furthermore, Namrita Chandi also came up with a piece of advice for Janhvi Kapoor, who played the titular character in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl not to do this kind of movie ever if she is a proud Indian woman. She said, “Lady, let me advise you, please, never again do a film of this kind if you are a proud Indian woman. Stop showcasing Indian professional women and men in such poor light.”

