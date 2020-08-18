Gunjan Saxena’s fellow pilot questions biopic; Says 'we were never ill treated by officers'

Gunjan Saxena's fellow pilot Sreevidya Rajan has raised a few questions at the Janhvi Kapoor starrer. She also makes some revelations that do not match with the movie's story.

The controversy related to the recently released film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil never seems to end. Shortly after the Indian Air Force begged to differ to certain scenes and how they were portrayed in the film, most recently a former colleague and a course-mate of Gunjan Saxena, Sreevidya Rajan took to social media and raised questions related to the biopic. Sree vidya was a helicopter pilot in the IAF in 1999 when the Kargil conflict took place with Pakistan. Taking to Facebook, Sreevidya revealed that she and Gunjan were at the start skeptical about being accepted in the male-dominated area of flying.

But, she added that there were officers to support them and admits that the female pilots were put under more scrutiny than the male pilots. “We are course mates and had undergone our training together in AFA and HTS. Both of us were posted to Udhampur in 1996 but in the movie, it was shown that she was the only lady pilot posted at the unit. Since the two of us were the first lady pilots to be posted to that helicopter unit, we were skeptical about our acceptance in the male-dominated niche area of flying,” her Facebook post read.

Continuing, she added, “We were received with the usual preconceived notions and prejudices from a few colleagues. However, there were enough officers to support us. We were under strict scrutiny and certain mistakes of ours were met with corrective actions which may have been overlooked had it been done by our male counterparts. We had to work harder than our counterparts to prove ourselves to be at par with them.”

Apart from that she also added that their flying was never canceled for petty reasons that were showcased in the recently released movie. “Our flying began within a few days of our arrival and was never interrupted or cancelled for petty reasons as wrongly portrayed in the movie. The squadron commander was a thorough professional. He was a very strict and tough officer who took us to task whenever there was a mistake from our side, be it male or female.” Sreevidya also added, “We never faced any humiliating physical strength demonstrations as shown in the movie. We were never ill-treated or humiliated by our fellow officers. As shown in the movie, there were no separate toilet facilities and changing rooms for ladies in the unit. After initial difficulties, we shared the limited resources with our fellow officers and they always accommodated and helped us whenever it was needed..”

She also went on to reveal that Gunjan Saxena wasn’t the only female pilot to fly in the Kargil operations as the movie portrays. “In the movie, Gunjan Saxena was shown as the only lady pilot to fly in Kargil operations. This is factually incorrect. We were posted together to Udhampur and when the Kargil conflict started, I was the first woman pilot to be sent along with the male counterparts in the first detachment of our unit which deployed at Srinagar. I flew missions in the conflict area even before Gunjan's arrival at Srinagar. After a few days of operation, Gunjan Saxena came to Srinagar with the next set of crew.”

Sreevidya described Gunjan as a brilliant officer who has garnered many achievements during her career that should have been showcased in the film to inspire the younger generation, instead of showing the pilot as a weak and oppressed victim in a few scenes. “As the pioneers of women pilots, we were treated with utmost respect and it was our responsibility to live up to the expectations and pave way for future generations. The movie is sending out a wrong message about the lady officers of IAF there by demeaning the prestigious organisation of our country. I only wish that since it is a Biopic, Gunjan should have made sure to show the facts and portray IAF in a positive light before giving her approval to air the movie.”

The former IAF pilot also went on to add that the final acts of heroism that were depicted in the film never really happened. “The heroic acts of the protagonist portrayed in the climax never actually happened and may have been shown as part of cinematic licence. Gunjan and I were posted together in two stations. Being her coursemate and a good friend, I believe that the filmmakers have twisted the facts given by Gunjan for the sake of publicity.”

