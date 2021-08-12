Gunjan Saxena turns 1: Revisiting heartwarming father daughter scenes between Janhvi Kapoor & Pankaj Tripathi

Not all dreams are fulfilled it is true but if you work hard then it becomes reality. A child’s dream is not only his or her but their parents too. And this is what happened with Gunjan Saxena who dreamt of flying in the sky. Her father turned out to be her biggest support and walked with her on this path. The film Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl has turned one year today. Backed by 's production, the movie is a biopic that stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Angad Bedi in the lead roles.

Before talking about the film, let’s know who is Gunjan Saxena? She is an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. The brave woman is one of two women IAF officers to be part of the Kargil War. In the film, Janhvi Kapoor essayed her role and Pankaj Tripathi was seen as her father. The whole film he was seen motivating his daughter and encouraging becoming a pilot. In fact, in one of the interviews, the lead actress had said also that she was impressed by Pankaj’s acting.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Sharan Sharma, the film was scheduled to be released on April 24, 2020, but due to the coronavirus situation, it was released on the digital platform.

Today, we will be sharing some heartwarming scenes from the film that proves their beautiful relationship and also make the best father and daughter duo.

Pankaj Tripathi emotional speech to Janhvi Kapoor:

There is a scene in the film when the actress was confused about her dream and thinks that she is not doing justice to the country. Her father then clears her thoughts saying that if you sincerely and honestly work for your dream then you are not cheating the nation. “You think the Air Force wants people who chant ‘All hail Mother India”? No, they want cadets with goals, with passion who are sincere and work hard at their training,” he explains.

Father motivates his daughter not to leave dream:

In a scene when the Roohi actress says that she is leaving her dream of becoming a pilot. Her decision makes her father disappointed and he asks her then let make a parantha. She was confused but follows him into the kitchen and he explained to her about different spices. Janhvi asks her father why is he doing so? He then says “Women are always expected to leave their dream and look after husband, kids but this is not a solution. She has a dream and every woman should fulfill it. You have to break this cage and fly high in the sky.”

Helps her in the selection of Air Force:

Pankaj Tripathi helps Gunjan so that she can be selected in Air Force. There are certain criteria in the air force and every candidate has to fulfill them. She was lagging behind and then her father helps her in it.

When she becomes an air force pilot, her father comes to meet and she salutes him for always being there and supporting her. Daughters are the pride of their father and they should always be encouraged to see the dream and make them true.

