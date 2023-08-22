Guns and Gulaabs directors Raj and DK open up about making action sequences: ‘It was realism meeting cartoon’

Guns and Gulaabs, the much-awaited black comedy crime thriller premiered on Netflix, recently. The project, which is helmed by the celebrated director duo Raj and DK aka Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, has equally impressed the audiences and critics. The much-loved show features a stellar star cast including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, directors Raj Niidmoru and Krishna DK opened up about creating the world of Guns and Gulaabs. The duo extensively spoke about the much-talked-about action sequences in the show, which have been earning immense love from the audiences for their unique writing, choreography, and execution.

Guns and Gulaabs action is 'Realism meeting cartoon’

The filmmakers have carved a niche for themselves in the film industry with their brilliance in creating dark comedy films that find humor in all bizarre, whacky situations. But with Guns and Gulaabs, they are also receiving praise for the action sequences, that are hysterical yet extremely well designed. In a recent chat with Film Companion, Raj and DK stated that the idea behind the show's action scenes was that it has to be 'cartoonish'.

"In this show, what we tried to do with our humor, is to be a little morbid. And the violence - action scenes - we wanted to treat it in a more 'cartoonish' way, but with a realistic sense. It was realism meeting cartoon in a way. In the way, a character falls with the spanner, the way slashes are done - a lot of these things are quite asterisks," explained the supremely talented filmmakers. They also insisted on the importance of effective writing in making both humor and violence work, in the interview.

Guns and Gulaabs: All you need to know

The Netflix show is set in the backdrop of a small-town village of North India in the 1990s. Along with Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, the Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK directorial features a stellar star cast including Satish Kaushik, TJ Bhanu, Pooja Gor, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashmith Kunder, Goutam Sharma, Vipin Sharma, and others in the other pivotal roles.

