Guns and Gulaabs: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah REVEAL their first impressions of each other

Guns and Gulaabs, the highly anticipated dark comedy series is set to premiere on Netflix, very soon. The highly anticipated web series is helmed by the celebrated director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj and DK, has already garnered the attention of audiences across the globe with its stellar trailer. Guns and Gulaabs features a stellar star cast including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, Adarsh Gourav, and many others. Recently the film's actors cast opened up about their first impressions of each other.

Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah about their first impressions of each other

In their recent interview with Film Companion, Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, who play the lead roles in Guns and Gulaabs, opened up about the project and their respective roles in it. Interestingly, the leading men also revealed their first impressions of each other, when they met for the first time on the sets of the Raj and DK project.

Gulshan Devaiah, who opened up about meeting Dulquer Salmaan exclaimed that the pan-Indian star is just 'so sweet'. "I was like this is Mammootty's son, and he himself is a huge star. I feel like this is cinema royalty. I grew up in the South so we used to watch a lot of Malayalam films. I've never met him before, but he met my wife before and she's told me that he's very sweet," revealed Devaiah. When it comes to Rajkummar Rao, the talented actor has earlier shared the screen with the National award-winner, in Shaitan and has been close to him since then.

Rajkummar Rao, who opened up about his excellent camaraderie with Gulshan Devaiah, stated that he is excited to witness his immense growth as an actor. When it comes to Adarsh Gourav, the actors bonded well while shooting for The White Tiger and developed a great bond. Salmaan and Rao, on the other hand, revealed that they met multiple times before even though they have not worked together, and had common friends. According to the actors, they bonded mainly over their love for cinema.

Meet team Guns and Gulaabs:

About Guns and Gulaabs

The Raj and DK directorial, which is slated to hit the screens across the globe on August 18, Friday, reportedly revolves around a tale of crime, violence, and romance, with the flavors of dark humor. Along with Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, the project features a stellar star cast including Satish Kaushik, Pooja Gor, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashmith Kunder, Goutam Sharma, Vipin Sharma, and others in the supporting roles.

