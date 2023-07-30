Guns and Gulaabs Motion Poster OUT: Rajkummar Rao impresses in quirky avatar; fans say 'swagat hai'

Rajkummar Rao, who was seen in the social drama film Bheed earlier this year, is gearing up for the release of his web series Guns & Gulaabs. It is a comedy crime thriller created and directed by filmmaker duo Raj & DK. The series also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. Ahead of the trailer launch of the series, the makers have released a motion poster featuring Rajkummar Rao in his character, which has left the fans impressed.

Rajkummar Rao features in new motion poster of Guns & Gulaabs

The team of Guns & Gulaabs shared the new motion poster of the series on social media platforms on Jul 30. The motion poster begins with a voiceover and the same text plays on the screen, which says, “Gulaabgunj ki shaan, paane se phaad de sabki, paanadhaari Tipu yeh hi hain.” Rajkummar Rao then enters the frame in a daring display in an orange shirt with denim pants and jacket, carrying a paana (spanner) under his belt. He takes out the spanner and tries to spin it, but it slips from his hands and he fumbles to hold on to it. Rajkummar lets it go and then settles back into his heroic pose.

Directors Raj & DK shared the poster on their Instagram and wrote, “Coming with swag, style and umm… a spanner! Introducing Paana Tipu! @rajkummar_rao.” Rajummar also posted it and captioned, “Paana lekar aaraha hoon, dilon pe Raj karne. Swagat toh karoge na?”

The fans immediately took to the comments and showered praise on the quirky poster. One person wrote, “Swagat hai Raj Kumar ka,” while another one said, “my favorite hero my dear raj bro.” A fan couldn’t contain their excitement for the series and said, “Kuch to crazy hone ko hai.”

Earlier, the makers of Guns & Gulaabs had also announced that the trailer of the Netflix series will be out on August 2. Rajkummar shared the trailer announcement and wrote, “I can’t wait to share this incredible world with you! Guns & Gulaabs main entertainment ki dukaan lekar aa rahe hain Raj & DK.. Trailer out on 2nd August.”

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Apart from Guns & Gulaabs, Rajkummar will be next seen in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi along with Janhvi Kapoor. He will also reprise his role in the sequel of Amar Kaushik’s Stree.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to star in Anubhav Sinha’s Bachpan Ka Pyar