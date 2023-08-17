Guns and Gulaabs screening: Dulquer Salmaan attends with wife Amaal; Rajkummar Rao and others ooze retro vibes

Guns and Gulaabs, the highly anticipated web series is finally set to have its grand premiere on Netflix, this weekend. The comedy thriller series, which is set in the backdrop of the 1990s, features a stellar star cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, in the lead roles. The project, which is helmed by the popular director duo Raj and DK recently had its screening in Mumbai, and it was attended by the cast and crew members and other popular celebs of the film industry.

Dulquer Salmaan-Amaal arrive in style, Rajkummar Rao oozes retro vibes

The pan-Indian star, who is set to make his OTT debut with Guns and Gulaabs, arrived at the grand screening event of the Netflix series with his gorgeous wife, Amaal Sufiya. Dulquer Salmaan looked handsome as always in his retro-printed shirt, which he paired with white parallel trousers. He set the perfect 90s vibe in tinted eyeglasses, a statement silver necklace, and a pair of beige shoes. Amaal, on the other hand, looked pretty in a green and black printed outfit, which she paired with minimal accessories and a pair of black heels.

Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, looked simply dapper and oozed major retro vibes in a black jacket with white prints. The National award-winning actor completed his look with a black high-neck t-shirt, matching trousers, and a pair of black shoes.

Check out Dulquer Salmaan-Amaal Sufiya and Rajkummar Rao's pictures, below:

Guns and Gulaabs cast members and others attend

Adarsh Gourav opted for a brown suit and white shirt, for the night. Shreya Dhanwanthary, the leading lady, looked pretty in a red net saree which she paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, chandelier earrings, and a wavy hairdo decorated with red roses. Director Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and the rest of the star cast also arrived at the event in style.

However, one of the show's leading men, Gulshan Devaiah, gave the event a miss due to unknown reasons. Along with the cast and crew members of Guns and Gulaabs, many famous celebs including Babil Khan, Huma Qureshi, Ishaan Khattar, and many others attended the screening event.

Check out the pictures and video, below:

About Guns and Gulaabs

The Netflix show, which has already garnered the attention of audiences with its promising trailer, is reportedly inspired by the British TV series Misfits of the World. Along with Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, the Raj and DK directorial features a stellar star cast including Satish Kaushik, Pooja Gor, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashmith Kunder, Goutam Sharma, Vipin Sharma, and others in the other pivotal roles. Guns and Gulaabs will premiere on August 18, Friday.

