Guns and Gulaabs star Adarsh Gourav reveals his hairstyle in the series is inspired by Ajay Devgn; read on

The much-awaited web series Guns and Gulaabs is gearing up for its big release on Netflix this Friday, August 18, 2023. This comedy thriller series is set in the 1990s and boasts an impressive ensemble cast consisting of Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. The web series is helmed by the celebrated director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK aka Raj and DK, and has already garnered the attention of audiences across the globe with its stellar trailer. Ahead of the release, Adarsh Gourav opened up about his character from the series and how his hairstyle was inspired by Ajay Devgn.

Adarsh Gourav shares his hairstyle was inspired by Ajay Devgn from the 90s

In the upcoming Netflix series Guns And Gulaabs, Adarsh Gourav takes on the character of a gangster hailing from Gulaabganj. He portrays Jugnu, the onscreen son of Satish Kaushik, who follows in his father's footsteps by getting involved in the opium business. During an interview with OTT Play, the actor spoke about his hairstyle in the film and revealed that it was inspired by Ajay Devgn from the 90s.

Sharing details on the same, Adarsh said, “I just think that's part of the costume department. So Neha, who did the costumes, and a complete credit to her and Raj & DK to sort of come down with cool jackets that I wear. It also has to do with the region; it was cold, so they automatically want to wear jackets to keep themselves protected from that.”

Advertisement

He added, “Plus, it's also the 90s era, so there was a lot of styling. It was sort of inspired by Ajay Devgn's hair; like all the characters have some kind of inspiration, I think my character's hair was inspired by him.”

About Guns and Gulaabs

The Netflix series, which has already caught the eye of viewers through its promising trailer, is said to draw inspiration from the British TV show Misfits of the World. Alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, the Raj and DK-directed project showcases an impressive ensemble including late actor Satish Kaushik, Pooja Gor, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashmith Kunder, Goutam Sharma, Vipin Sharma, and others in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Guns and Gulaabs: Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah REVEAL their first impressions of each other