Guns and Gulaabs star Rajkummar Rao, wife Patralekhaa visit Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings

Tinsel town husband and wife duo Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have never missed a chance to set soaring couple goals. From their incredible on-screen chemistry in 2014’s drama film Citylights to captivating off-screen chemistry, Rajkummar, and Patralekhaa’s fans have always gone gaga over the adorable duo’s cuteness. While the two have never missed a chance to give their fans a glimpse of the impeccable bond that they share, recently, the two were spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the deity’s blessings.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa visit Lalbaugcha Raja

On Wednesday morning, the adorable couple were spotted together paying a visit to Mumbai’s beloved Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, and seeking blessings of the holy deity. The duo’s video has also surfaced and it seems like their fans can’t take their eyes off them as elegance and their strong bond oozes out of the video. While doting husband Rajkummar donned a plain white kurta, pairing it with white pajamas, he looked as charming as ever in his ethnic avatar. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa too, stole the show with her simple yet graceful fashion sense as she was spotted wearing a yellow anarkali dress along with a mint green dupatta. Walking side by side, the adorable couple was all smiles for the video.

Rajkummar Rao on the work front

Actor Rajkummar Rao is currently absorbing the love pouring in from his fans for his outstanding performance in Guns and Gulaabs, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. The comedy crime thriller had been curated by directors Raj & DK. In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier, the actor revealed his enthusiasm for playing the role of nationalist leader Bhagat Singh in a movie. “Of course, I'm very passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and to present him on screen in a very different way than whatever you have seen till now, and it was great also,” he had said. The actor also has Mr and Mrs Mahi lined up next.

