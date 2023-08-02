Guns and Gulaabs Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav narrate retro spin on crime dramas

On August 2, the trailer of one of the most anticipated series, Guns and Gulaabs was released. The producers' Raj & DK brought together a stellar cast including Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah for their first Netflix series. The web series takes the audience to a heartland where cops and gangsters come to each other's throats. The creators Raj & DK have added retro nostalgia in the trailer which makes it look different than the other crime dramas on the Indian OTT platform.

Guns and Gulaabs Trailer is OUT

The trailer of Guns and Gulaabs was launched at a media event in New Delhi on August 2 in the presence of the star cast and the dynamic director duo. The trailer shows the precarious town called Gulaabganj. Set in the early 90s, the series is set to captivate the hearts of fans with the flavor of Bollywood in the nineties. The genre narrates romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists.

Even though the characters look violent, the inclusion of some old Hindi film songs eases the blow a bit. Guns and Gulaabs is ready to take you to a world where gangs involve in riots and unexpected protagonists take on new challenges.

Have a look at the trailer:

In an interview with PTI, Rajkummar once spoke about his experience of working with Raj & DK. He said, "They are phenomenal. The quirk and humor they have are so unconventional. Nobody writes and presents a story the way they do it. I have known them before Stree and when they told me about Guns & Gulaabs, I was fascinated. I was expecting something similar, wacky, and out of the box from them. I got such a big playground to play as an actor, there was so much to explore."

Speaking about the cast of Guns and Gulaabs, the series boasts a dynamic cast. It includes Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshan Devaiah, and the late Mr. Satish Kaushik. The late actor will be seen portraying the role of Adarsh Gourav’s father.

Meanwhile, Guns and Gulaabs premieres on Netflix on August 18.

