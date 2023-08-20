Guns & Gulaabs Twitter Review: Netizens approve Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer's show; call it 'nostalgic entertainer'

Rajkummar Rao's highly anticipated web series Guns & Gulaabs was released on Friday. The series revolves around Gulaabgunj, a town controlled by criminals, where a drug deal leads to a complex situation involving a city police officer and a mechanic in love. This black comedy crime thriller also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah. The motion posters and trailer of the show had already intrigued fans with the unique storyline and quirky characters. Now that the series is available, audiences have eagerly binge-watched all seven episodes and are showering it with glowing reviews.

Netizens review Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan’s series Guns & Gulaabs

Guns & Gulaabs, created by directors Raj & DK and featuring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and Gulshan Devaiah, has garnered a fantastic response from the audience. Netizens have dubbed it an eccentric and amusing journey with a nostalgic touch of the 90s. The background music, vintage attire, witty dialogues, and action scenes appear to have left a positive impact on viewers. Following the full series viewing, fans turned to Twitter to share their reviews and opinions.

One fan said, "RajKumar Rao always stands out in any role but #RajandDK have secret to make his role outstanding everytime. This is Indian comedy version of Cartel where a single deal can take you to different paths of screenplay with humor intact. Special mention #Aatmaram #GunsAndGulaabs."

A user tweeted, “There are so many things to enjoy about Raj & DK's #GunsAndGulaabs, but no other scene as effective as this ingenious tribute... a clever nod to a loved artist, an entire life and career unfolding in front of your eyes in a moment's screen time.”

Advertisement

Another person wrote, “#GunsAndGulaabs #RajandDk has done it again. They don't miss. This script is refreshing and the nostalgic feeling of 90's is so on point! The banter b/w the characters is hilarious. The final episode which is a club of 2 episode is nothing short of a screenplay masterpiece.”

A netizen stated, “Loved #GunsAndGulaabs treatful series absolute journey into 90’s lane era with captivating retro mix tonic of gangsters vintage vehicles, cassette tapes, comic humor craving nostalgic entertaining ride! (5 stars).”

A fan expressed, “That chiru reference in @NetflixIndia #GunsAndGulaabs is sexy and even sexier is @gulshandevaiah speaking in Telugu ! #RajDK - yet another crackling entertainment ride . Thanks for making our binge-watch evenings pleasurable #GunsAndGulaabsOnNetflix @Chirufan4ever.”

Check out other reactions:

ALSO READ: Guns & Gulaabs Review: Raj & DK put up an average show with Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and team