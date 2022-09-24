Guns & Gulaabs Teaser: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav are misfits from 90s

Fans got a sneak-peek of some amazing upcoming Indian content at the Tudum India: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday. One of the titles unveiled at the Tudum event was Raj and DK’s comic crime thriller series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, TJ Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah, Guns & Gulaabs is a story inspired by the misfits of the world, and it depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

In March this year, Rajkummar Rao shared his first look from Guns & Gulaabs and it left fans really excited. Now, the teaser of the crime thriller series has finally released and it shows Rajkummar Rao driving a wrench into a man’s head, all the while narrating about the ‘dark side’ that exists in every human being. The teaser also gives a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav’s characters, and it looks really intriguing. The teaser has retro aesthetics, and while sharing the teaser, the makers wrote, “Gulaabs are red, violets are blue, these misfits from the 90s, are sure to charm you! Catch Guns & Gulaabs streaming soon! #Tudum.” Check out the teaser of Guns & Gulaabs below.