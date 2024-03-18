Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala’s family after late singer's parents welcome baby boy: 'They found solace in this child’

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcomed a baby boy on Sunday morning. The official announcement was made by the singer’s late father Balkaur Singh. The news brought a wave of happiness amongst the late singer’s fans and admirers. On the other hand, legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan also visited Moosewala's family to extend his heartfelt congratulations to the parents.

Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala's parents

Legendary singer Gurdas Maan recently visited the family of Sidhu Moosewala following the arrival of a baby boy on Sunday, nearly two years after the demise of their son. The veteran singer during his visit also spoke to the media and called it an important day filled with immense happiness. He also extended his wishes to the parents and the newly born child.

He said, “Today is a significant day filled with joy. The family is overjoyed. Sidhu Moosewala's parents have found solace in this child to carry on. I pray to God that the parents and the child always remain healthy. Sidhu's fans are also very happy today.”

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcomed baby boy

On Sunday, March 17, Sidhu Moosewala’s father took to his social media handle and made the official announcement of the arrival of their son. In the picture shared, he could be seen holding the newborn in his arms with a photo of the late singer in the background. A cake has also been placed in front of the table.

While sharing the post, he had mentioned in the caption in Punjabi which loosely translates to “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”

According to reports, Sidhu’s mother is 58 while his father is 60. The couple welcomed their second child through IVF Technique.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa. The singer was also the Congress leader and the incident took place a day after his security cover was withdrawn as a part of CM Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture in the state.

