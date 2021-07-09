Guru Dutt Birth Anniversary: From Pyaasa to Kaagaz Ke Phool, 5 greatest films of the cinematic genius

Guru Dutt acted, produced, and directed a number of classics in his short career span. Have a look at his 5 best films.

Guru Dutt was one of the most creative brains when it comes to filmmaking. His stories were personal and touched the chords with the people of the 1950s as well as the current times. The tragedy, the pathos, and the humour all came from an honest place, hence it is timeless. Guru Dutt forged a number of everlasting creative partnerships with some of the most talented artists of his time including Sahir Ludhianvi, Abrar Alvi, Meena Kumari, and wife Geeta Dutt. He sustained a career by doing films that came from his heart and turned out to be one of the true blue pioneers of Indian cinema.

On his birth anniversary, Here are the 5 greatest films by Guru Dutt.

Pyaasa

Set in Calcutta, Pyaasa is a story of a poet who is not understood by the publication owners or even his family members. He roams around penniless with his poetry and sadness in his heart about losing the love of his life. One of the greatest films ever made showcases the brutal truth of society where Vijay (Guru Dutt) gets the respect he deserves only after people think he is dead but Vijay comes back. He does not collect the accolades but decides to leave the society that could not respect him when he wanted it. The film came out in 1957 and is listed in the prestigious Times list of 100 greatest films ever made.

Kaagaz Ke Phool

Guru Dutt’s most ambitious film and his biggest heartbreak. Kaagaz Ke Phool very carefully treads the line between fictional and real Guru Dutt. The film is about a film director who loses everything. This majestic piece of storytelling is considered a classic today but it was not a success at the time of its release in 1959. Kaagaz Ke Phool is also known for its astounding sound score by S.D Burman.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand

The film is not directed by Guru Dutt though he has produced and starred in one of the leading roles alongside Waheed Rehman and Johnny Walker. Helmed by M. Sadiq, the film turned out to be a huge success at the box office and became one of the top-grossing films of its time. The title song of the film composed by Ravi is remembered for its melody and beautiful lyrics to date.

Baazi

Baazi was one of the first crime noir made in Hindi cinema and marked Guru Dutt’s directorial debut. It was the second film made under Dev Anand’s production house Navketan films. The lead cast of the film includes Geeta Dutt and Dev Anand. The film received appreciation from the audience and made Guru Dutt a bonafide film director in Indian cinema.

Aar Paar

Released in 1954, Aar Paar was a noir comedy directed by Guru Dutt starring himself alongside Johnny Walker, Jagdeep, and Shyama. The film was a massive success and the soundtrack by OP Nayyar was the talk of the town. The film was also praised for its dialogues as it showed multiple characters speaking in different dialects hence reflecting their actual belonging.

