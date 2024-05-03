Guru Dutt film festival to be organized in Bengaluru this weekend; here's all you want to know

Guru Dutt blessed Hindi cinema with his films for 20 years from 1946 to 1966. Some of his films like C.I.D., Pyaasa, and Kaagaz Ke Phool are still fondly remembered by the fans. Now in 2024, Bengaluru is hosting a 2-day film festival and musical evening this weekend as a tribute to the legendary actor-filmmaker.

The event is being organized by the Rotary Needy Heart Foundation to support the heart-related treatment of underprivileged children across the country.

Film festival in memory of Guru Dutt will mark his 100th birth anniversary

According to PTI, Rotarian Rajendra Rai, former district governor of District 3190 confirmed that the Guru Dutt film festival is being organized by Rotary Needy Heart Foundation. He also shared that the proceeds from ticket sales will be used to support the efforts of RNHF to provide life-saving heart surgeries for underprivileged children across the country.

Rajendra Rai revealed that the foundation came into existence thanks to Rotarian O P Khanna. When he realized that underprivileged people in the country couldn't afford costly heart surgeries after he underwent heart surgery, he decided to take the initiative.

The celebration of Guru Dutt's life and work

Rajendra also revealed that the film festival will celebrate the life and work of the legendary actor-filmmaker because a series of his iconic films like Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Mr and Mrs 55, and Aar Paar will be screened. The event will be organized on May 4 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in Bengaluru and on May 5 at the auditorium of Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy in Banashankari here.

Talking more about Guru Dutt who was also from Bengaluru, Rotarian Sanjay Koppikar said, "Guru Dutt would have turned 100 this year. Also, many from his core team, like cinematographer V K Murthy, were from Bengaluru. So, we thought it was the right time to organize a tribute festival for him here,"

Now that's going to be a big treat for every Guru Dutt fan in Bengaluru. Isn't it?

