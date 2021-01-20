Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Ajay Devgn, Taapsee, Rakul, Diljit & others extend heartfelt wishes to fans

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s 354th birth anniversary, Bollywood celebrities have extended heartfelt wishes to their fans by taking to their social media handles.

As India is celebrating 354th Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Prakash Parv, Bollywood celebrities including , , Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and others have extended heartfelt wishes to their fans by taking to their social media handles. Today marks the 354th birth anniversary of the great Guru Gobind Singh. He was a great warrior, poet, philosopher and also a spiritual master.

Taking to Twitter, actor Ajay Devgn wrote: "Eradicate selfishness said Guru Gobind Singhji On his anniversary today, I remember him & the many important life lessons this selfless & brave Saint gave to humanity. Respects #gurugobindsinghjayanti."

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Guru Gobind Singh and wrote, "SAHIB-E-Kamaal DHAN DHAN SHRI GURU GOBIND SINGH JI MAHARAJ Gurpurab Dian Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyan Ji."

Taapsee Pannu and actor and actor Sunny Deol have penned heartfelt wishes in Punjabi on Twitter to wish their fans.

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram Stories to share a note. She wrote: "The greatest comforts and last peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within. Happy Gurupurab to all. May the teachings of Guru Govind ji reflect goodness, compassion n happiness in all your lives."

Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "May Guru ji’s teachings guide us to be more compassionate, kind and loving beings. #HappyGurpurab."

Vivek Oberoi also took to his Twitter to wish his fans on the occasion, he wrote: "Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Prakash Parab Diyan Lakhh Lakhh Vadhaaiyaan. Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous #PrakashPurab."

