Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Kangana Ranaut extends heartfelt wishes: May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to retweet a video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she extended her wishes on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. The Dhaakad star hoped that the teachings of the guru would touch everyone's lives.

Every year, the birthday of the 10th Guru of Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh is celebrated across the nation with fervour. Even leaders and celebs from Bollywood extend warm wishes to fans on the occasion. Speaking of this, also has gone ahead and sent out wishes to everyone on Guru Gobind Singh's Jayanti. The Dhaakad star never misses a festival to wish fans and celebrate with them. And today, she did the same by extending her wishes to everyone via PM Narendra Modi's speech video.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared PM Narendra Modi's wish for the nation on the occasion and a video speech of the leader. She extended her wishes to fans on the occasion and hoped that Guru's teachings would touch upon everyone's lives today. The actress has been occupied in the shooting of her upcoming actioner in Bhopal. Amid this, she took out the time to send her wishes to all. She shared the speech in which PM Modi can be seen sharing his thoughts on the bravery and courage of the tenth Guru of Sikhism.

Sharing the tweet, Kangana wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti."

Take a look:

On this auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji’s Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all. May the teachings of Guruji enlighten us all #gurugobindsinghjayanti https://t.co/8wwgxUed2i — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier today, Kangana shared a poster of another actor who joined the cast of her film, Dhaakad and it is none other than Divya Dutta. Yesterday, Arjun Rampal's first look was released on social media as Rudraveer who will be taking on Kangana in the actioner. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and will release in theatres on October 1, 2021.

