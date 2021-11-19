Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty & others extend wishes on holy day

India is a country wherein every festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. And while the nation has been taken over by the festive vibe with Karwa Chauth, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Children’s Day etc festivals that went by recently, November 19 this year marks another special auspicious day as it marks Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. To note, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the first Guru of the Sikhs has been worshipped across the world by people irrespective of their religion.

And while the world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts extending wishes on the holy day. Amid this, several celebs also took to their respective social media handles to extend their wishes. Amitabh Bachchan took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Guru Nanak jayanti.. may His blessings be upon us all ..” Akshay Kumar also shared a note on his social media handle and tweeted, “आप सब नू श्री गुरु नानक देव जी दे प्रकाश पर्ब दी लख लख वधाइयाँ। Let’s pray for everyone’s prosperity. Happy Gurpurab”.

Arjun Rampal shared a quote by Guru Nanak Dev ji which read as, “Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God”. He captioned the post as, “Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti. Stay blessed. #gurunanakjayanti”.

Take a look at celeb wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Nanak naam chardi kala,

Tere bhanne sarbat da bhala..



Check out Shilpa Shetty's post on Guru Nanak Jayanti here:

Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Jayanti this year turned out to be extra special after Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed the three farm laws this morning.