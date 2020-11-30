Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Anushka Sharma sends out warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious day

On the auspicious occasion of Guruparab, Anushka Sharma has recently taken to her Instagram story to wish her fans.

Today, the nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak Dev. Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guruparab is one of the most auspicious occasions of the Sikh community. The celebration includes three-day festivities, Kirtan, Katha and Langar. However, this year, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the celebrations are low-key compared to earlier years. Now, Bollywood actress has recently taken to her Instagram story to send out warm wishes for her fans on the auspicious day of Guruparab.

Her post read as, “Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.” Meanwhile, the actress is currently expecting her first child with husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Recently, a brand new picture of the mom-to-be was doing rounds on the internet wherein Anushka can be seen posing with her team at work.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s Guruparab wish for her fans here:

The PK actress often shares pictures from her maternity diaries. In the month of August 2020, Anushka and Virat announced the special news of their pregnancy on social media. The couple shared a lovely picture of themselves and wrote: "And then we were three. Arriving January 2021."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring and . The actress’ last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video's hit web-series Paatal Lok.

Credits :Anushka Sharma Instagram

