Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Kangana Ranaut extends best wishes to fans on the holy occasion of Gurpurab; See Post

On the 551st Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, wishes have been pouring in on social media. While the nation celebrates the auspicious day, Kangana Ranaut also has sent good wishes to fans on Twitter.

For Indians all over the world, Guru Nanak Dev's Jayanti is an auspicious occasion. On this day, the first Sikh Guru was born and hence, his Prakash Parv is celebrated with fervour across the nation. Wishes from Bollywood stars also have been pouring in on social media and now, also has extended her warm wishes to fans with a photo of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The actress often interacts with fans on her social media and shares her opinions on her Twitter handle.

On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kangana took to her Twitter handle and shared a photo of the first Sikh Guru as she sent out good wishes to fans. The actress shared the photo and wrote, "Guru Nanak Jayanti ki shubhkaamnaaein #GuruNanakJayanti (Best Wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti)" The Thalaivi star's tweet attracted fans replies and many wished her back on the auspicious occasion. The actress joined many other Bollywood stars in sending out wishes to fans.

Earlier, , , Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Mika Singh and more took to their social media handles to send good wishes to fans on an auspicious day. The actress has been using Twitter to engage with her fans and often, on festivals, she extends wishes to all.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's wish on Gurpurab:

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Hyderabad to shoot for the last leg of Thalaivi. In the film, she will be seen playing the late political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. Besides this, Kangana is also training for Dhaakad. She had recently shared photos from her action training session for the film. Not just this, Kangana also has Sarvesh Mewara's film, Tejas. The actress had undergone training workshops in Manali with the filmmaker last month.

