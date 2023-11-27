Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and others extend their wishes

November 27th marks the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak and the day is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab. The day marks a special importance for Sikhs across the globe and is celebrated because of the significance of Guru Nanak since he was the founder of Sikhism. On this occasion, celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan and others took to social media to extend their wish.

Celebs wish on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Today, several celebrities took to their Instagram stories to wish everyone on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Guru Nanak Dev with the mool mantra of Sikhism written all over. She captioned the picture with a folded hand and a red heart emoji.

Check out her story!

