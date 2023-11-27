Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra spotted with kids Samisha and Viaan at gurudwara-WATCH

Today, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023, a number of Bollywood celebs such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and others extended wishes to their fans. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also known as Guruparab, and it’s a significant Sikh festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visited a gurudwara on this occasion. They were seen with their kids Samisha and Viaan.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra visit Gurudwara with their kids on Guru Nanak Jayanti

On Monday afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, along with their son Viaan and daughter Samisha. The Sukhee actress looked gorgeous in a red and white kurta set. The red dupatta covered her head, and she was seen posing with folded hands as she headed to the gurudwara with her family.

Raj Kundra was seen in a black t-shirt paired with denim jeans, and he was seen holding Samisha in his arms. The little one looked too cute in a red and yellow printed ethnic outfit and had a yellow dupatta over her head. Meanwhile, Shilpa and Raj’s son Viaan wore a white tee layered with a black hoodie, paired with white pants. Check out the video below!

This morning, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram stories to wish her fans on Guru Nanak Jayanti. She shared a message that read, “Nanak naam chardi kala, tere bhane sarbat da bhala! Guru Nanak Jayanti ki lakh lakh wadhaiyaan saareyaan nu.”

About Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot in November 2009. They welcomed their first child, son Viaan in May 2012, while they had their daughter Samisha in February 2020 via surrogacy. The actress loves sharing pictures of her family on Instagram, and she often gives fans a sneak peek into her day-to-day life.

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the comedy-drama film Sukhee, which also starred Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral. The film was released in theatres on 22nd September, 2023.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra 14th anniversary: When Sukhee fame wanted bigger ring during proposal