Guru Nanak Jayanti: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & others send good wishes to fans on Gurpurab

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Jayanti, wishes have been pouring on social media. Even Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and others sent good wishes to all on the occasion.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: November 30, 2020 12:18 pm
Gurpurab wishes from BollywoodGuru Nanak Jayanti: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & others send good wishes to fans on Gurpurab
The birthday of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev is celebrated with fervour everywhere across the globe. Today, on the occasion of Gurpurab 2020, wishes have been pouring in on social media for the same. Not just users, even Bollywood stars have been sending love to fans on the occasion. Speaking of this, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher and others have wished all on social media. The occasion is a pious one for Sikhs across the globe. 

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote in Hindi as he extended good wishes to all on the festival. The Kesari actor shared a photo of Guru Nanak Dev along with his message for all his fans. Further, actor Ajay Devgn also expressed his wishes for all on the festival. The actor wrote, "It’s the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global Harmony Jo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal Folded hands #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti."

Further, actor Sidharth Malhotra also shared his wishes with fans on social media. The Shershaah star penned, "On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Hope you are showered with Guru Nanak Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!" Randeep Hooda, who often interacts with fans on social media, shared a wish on the occasion of Gurpurab 2020. He took to Twitter and shared a photo of the first Guru of Sikhism and wished fans. Riteish Deshmukh also wished fans on the occasion. 

Take a look at Gurpurab wishes from Bollywood:

Not just this, Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar, Mika Singh, Karan Deol, Dharmendra and other stars too wished fans on the pious occasion. On the occasion, Gurudwaras across the country were lit up and devotees went to pray with their families. Even political leaders wish citizens on the occasion of the Jayanti of the first Sikh Guru. 

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 2 minutes ago

May Guru Nanak Ji enlighten your hearts and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! I pray for happiness and blessings #gurpurab2020

Anonymous 5 minutes ago

Gurpurab wishes to all Sikhs, especially our farmers who are fighting a battle for their honour and dignity in a country that is being ungrateful to them for leading us to prosperity.

Anonymous 20 minutes ago

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!!