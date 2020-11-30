Guru Nanak Jayanti: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra & others send good wishes to fans on Gurpurab

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Jayanti, wishes have been pouring on social media. Even Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and others sent good wishes to all on the occasion.

The birthday of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev is celebrated with fervour everywhere across the globe. Today, on the occasion of Gurpurab 2020, wishes have been pouring in on social media for the same. Not just users, even Bollywood stars have been sending love to fans on the occasion. Speaking of this, , , , Randeep Hooda, Anupam Kher and others have wished all on social media. The occasion is a pious one for Sikhs across the globe.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote in Hindi as he extended good wishes to all on the festival. The Kesari actor shared a photo of Guru Nanak Dev along with his message for all his fans. Further, actor Ajay Devgn also expressed his wishes for all on the festival. The actor wrote, "It’s the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global Harmony Jo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal Folded hands #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti."

Further, actor Sidharth Malhotra also shared his wishes with fans on social media. The Shershaah star penned, "On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Hope you are showered with Guru Nanak Ji's divine blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!" Randeep Hooda, who often interacts with fans on social media, shared a wish on the occasion of Gurpurab 2020. He took to Twitter and shared a photo of the first Guru of Sikhism and wished fans. Riteish Deshmukh also wished fans on the occasion.

Take a look at Gurpurab wishes from Bollywood:

It’s the 551st Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this occasion, I hope & pray for our Nation, our loved ones, and for Global HarmonyJo bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akal #waheGuru #GuruNanakJayanti — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 30, 2020

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Hope you are showered with Guru Nanak Ji's divine blessings today and forever.

Happy Gurpurab.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti! — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 30, 2020

Nanak naam chadhdi kala,

Tere bhanne sarbat da bhala Bole so nihaal, Sat Sri Akaal !!#GuruNanakJayanti #GuruNanakDevJi #KartikPurnima pic.twitter.com/LkC0Hoso7C — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 30, 2020

GURU NANAK DEV JI DE JANAM DEHADE DIYAN AAP SAB NU LAKH LAKH MUBARKAN.... NANAK NAAM CHARDIKALA TERE BHANE SARBAT DA BHALA.. pic.twitter.com/ShB7n500c0 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 30, 2020

Not just this, Anupam Kher, Sachin Tendulkar, Mika Singh, Karan Deol, Dharmendra and other stars too wished fans on the pious occasion. On the occasion, Gurudwaras across the country were lit up and devotees went to pray with their families. Even political leaders wish citizens on the occasion of the Jayanti of the first Sikh Guru.

Also Read|Akshay Kumar finds his on screen friend in Arshad Warsi as the latter joins Bachchan Pandey: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×