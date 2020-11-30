Guru Nanak Jayanti: Priyanka Chopra shares motivational Guru Granth Sahib quote as she wishes fans on Gurpurab

On the Holy occasion of Gurpurab, Priyanka Chopra has extended wishes to her fans on Instagram. She shared an inspiring quote from Guru Granth Sahib.

B-Town stars are known to celebrate the festivals with great fervor and zeal. Be it any occasion, they always ensure to make the most of it and never forget to extend wishes to their loyal fans. And, today on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Jayanti, several celebrities including , Anupam Kher, , and among others have taken to their respective social media handles to extend their wishes. Joining them is the gorgeous Jonas, who is quite active on social media these days.

Taking to her Instagram story, the gorgeous desi girl has shared an inspiring quote from Guru Granth Sahib while wishing her fans on the holy occasion. The picture that she shared read as, “Apne Gam ki Numaish na kar, Apne Nasib ki Azmaish na kar, Jo Tera hai Tere Pas khud ayega, Har roz usse pane Ki khwaish na kar, Taqdir badal jayegi apne aap hi ae dost, Muskrana seekh le, wajah ki talaash na kar—Guru Granth Sahib Happy Gurpurab.”

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking about her work front, the Quantico star, who is currently in London, will next be seen in the upcoming film Text for You co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. Besides this Priyanka also has Matrix 4 in the pipeline. The actress will also be seen with Rajkummar Rao in the upcoming film The White Tiger that is slated to release on a OTT platform. Needless to say, her hands are full with some interesting projects and her fans are waiting to see her back on the big screen.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

