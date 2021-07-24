Guru Purnima: Ayushmann Khurrana pays musical tribute to Kishore Kumar with THIS throwback video

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid musical tribute to the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Vicky Donor actor dropped a throwback video wherein he beautifully sang the famous ‘O Majhi Re’ song. Ayushmann, who is also known for his impeccable acting skills, revealed that Kishore Kumar has been a huge inspiration for him. The throwback post shared by the star grabbed thousands of likes and comments in no time. Well-known fashion designer Manish Malhotra also commented, “Love this song from the film Khushboo”.

Scores of fans dropped fire and heart emoticons on the post. Earlier, today the actor speaking to Hindustan Times said Kishore Kumar is not just a legend or icon but he is an institution. Calling him his inspiration, the actor said legend’s songs have given him the biggest learnings. Ayushmann also termed Kishore as his “guru”. “Kishore Kumar was the multi-talented showman of the century and as an artist, I find that fascinating. He shaped the industry, has been inspiring musicians for generations and carved his name in the history of the Indian film and music industry. Honestly, he is, has been and will always be my guru,” said the Meri Pyaari Bindu actor.

Take a look:

Speaking about his upcoming slate of work, Ayushmann will soon be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He will also appear in Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The star is currently in Bhopal shooting for his forthcoming film, Doctor G, helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

