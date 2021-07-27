Guru Randhawa all set to make his acting debut; Details INSIDE

Singer Guru Randhawa has wowed the audience with his amazing performances in the past. He has gained a massive following throughout the country. Now, a good news is just in for his fans. The singer is all set to make his debut as an actor. As mentioned in a report in Indian Express, makers said in a statement, the film will be made under the Endemol Shine India banner and is said to be a musical drama. The story will revolve around the journey of a young musician from depths of anonymity to crests of fortune and status.

Speaking about the same, the 29-year-old singer and composer, Guru Randhawa reportedly said that he is quite excited to explore new areas. He said, “I'm quite excited to explore new horizons and expand my capabilities, as an artist I've always strived to discover myself in new and creative ways. Working on this film was quite an instinctive decision and I'm blessed to have this opportunity to showcase my journey and talent. I’m grateful for Endemol Shine India to believe in my vision as trying something new always comes with a set of challenges and I’m super thrilled to put in all my hard work into it this dream project. I can’t wait to take my fans on this exciting journey with me and I’m sure it will surprise them beyond bounds.”

The singer has delivered various popular tracks including ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Mehndi Waale Haath’, ‘Nach Meri Rani’, ‘Ishq Tera’, ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Patola’, ‘Nain Bengali’ and many others. The composer has also worked with actors including Nushrratt Bharuccha and Nora Fatehi.

