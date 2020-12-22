Guru Randhawa issues statement after being booked in Mumbai club raid: Regret the unintentional incident

The raid took place around 2:30 am in the city's suburbs and apart from Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan and cricketer Suresh Raina were also booked.

On Monday, 34 people including celebrities Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa and cricketer Suresh Raina were arrested after the Mumbai Police raided a club at JW Marriot, as per multiple media reports. The celebrities as well as the hotel staff were booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, they were released on bail soon after.

For the unversed, the raid took place around 2:30 am in the city's suburbs and the hotel was found flouting Covid 19 norms. Now, singer and musician Guru Randhawa has issued a statement on the matter and apologised for flouting norms. The statement from Guru Randhawa's management team reads:

Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well.

Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

The Maharashtra government on Monday evening imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am from Tuesday, 12 am onwards. The government has also put in place strict measures for those arriving from the Europe, Middle East and the UK. The Centre has suspended all flights to and fro UK until 31 December amid a new virus strain that was found there.

